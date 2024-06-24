Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $295.00 at Evercore ISI

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $290.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $254.17.

TSCO opened at $281.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.67 and a 200 day moving average of $248.71. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $290.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 998.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,525,000 after buying an additional 99,441 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 792.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 17,261 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

