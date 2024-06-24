Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRNS. Northland Capmk lowered Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Securities lowered Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Transcat from $124.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $414,933.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,870,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $414,933.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,870,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $264,423.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,553,953.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,507. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Transcat in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 13.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNS opened at $119.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.21 and a 200 day moving average of $110.98. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $81.26 and a fifty-two week high of $147.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Transcat had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $70.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Transcat will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

