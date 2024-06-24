Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) Senior Officer Buys C$50,252.00 in Stock

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Donald Lecavalier purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.78 per share, with a total value of C$50,252.00.

Transcontinental Stock Performance

Transcontinental has a 1 year low of C$23.27 and a 1 year high of C$31.95.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Transcontinental Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.