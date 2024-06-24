Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,016 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FENY. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 457.3% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $213,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 639,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,936. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.35. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $27.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

