Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,855 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $942,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $770,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $597,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GBTC stock traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.61. 8,372,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,179,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.91. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $65.61.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

