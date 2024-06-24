Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys 553 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 32,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $92,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.38. 84,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,671. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $59.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.26.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

