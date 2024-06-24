Traynor Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,084 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 0.8% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Boeing Trading Up 1.2 %

Boeing stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.62. 5,208,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,587,829. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.39.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

