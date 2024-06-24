Traynor Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.58. 7,021,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,281,325. The firm has a market cap of $80.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $47.19.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

