Traynor Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $5.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $474.74. 29,878,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,426,559. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $486.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $449.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.85.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

