Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,660 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 7.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.2% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 285,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 6.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,627,000 after buying an additional 17,519 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 60,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.29.

Danaher Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $256.72. 2,141,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,508. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $269.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.61. The company has a market cap of $190.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

