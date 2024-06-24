Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 210.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,515,000 after buying an additional 117,524 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $95,049,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,760,000 after acquiring an additional 382,976 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,378,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,648,658. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

