UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $270.72

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $270.72 and last traded at $266.00, with a volume of 26269 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $262.55.

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.01 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 17.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 1,614.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

