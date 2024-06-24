Uniswap Reaches 1-Day Volume of $203.31 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $8.84 or 0.00014701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $5.30 billion and $203.31 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 20% lower against the US dollar.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.47 or 0.00113918 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,957,295 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 599,957,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 9.43271522 USD and is down -5.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1047 active market(s) with $100,392,291.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

