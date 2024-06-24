Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) traded up 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.78 and last traded at $40.78. 1,487 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 38,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Universal Logistics in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $1.26. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $491.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Logistics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 77.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the third quarter worth $171,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the third quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.