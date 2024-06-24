V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta Sells 389,189 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $7.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.57. The stock had a trading volume of 13,931,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,955,152. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.11. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $98.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 47,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at $548,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after buying an additional 48,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,559,000 after buying an additional 506,950 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

