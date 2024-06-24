VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Position Reduced by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 3.0% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at $485,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 42,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth about $309,000.

BATS:MOAT traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $87.03. 751,500 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

