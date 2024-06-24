VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $93.03

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.03 and last traded at $92.94, with a volume of 36517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.16.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $553.19 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.26.

Get VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.5328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPH. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 2,343.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.