VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $93.03

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.03 and last traded at $92.94, with a volume of 36517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.16.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $553.19 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.26.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.5328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
