Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 509,685 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the previous session’s volume of 175,501 shares.The stock last traded at $137.23 and had previously closed at $136.29.
Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.54 and a 200 day moving average of $127.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Communication Services ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.
Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Communication Services ETF
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.