Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank reduced its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.31. 294,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,269. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $103.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.99.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

