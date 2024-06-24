Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,555 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,151 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $710,519,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after buying an additional 1,301,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after acquiring an additional 350,950 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $107,753,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $370.41. 606,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,714. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.97. The company has a market cap of $127.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $378.16.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

