Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 29,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 24,843 shares.The stock last traded at $241.47 and had previously closed at $240.38.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTHR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 21,182.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,917,000 after buying an additional 172,641 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 442.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 106,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after buying an additional 86,710 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,103,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1,291.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after buying an additional 71,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,926,000.

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

