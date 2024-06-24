Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.29 on Monday, hitting $500.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,017,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,157. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $481.57 and a 200-day moving average of $464.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $505.74. The company has a market capitalization of $453.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

