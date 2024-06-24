Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 9.9% of Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $75,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.95. 1,630,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,372. The stock has a market cap of $116.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.81.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Value ETF
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.