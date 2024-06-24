Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 9.9% of Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $75,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.95. 1,630,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,372. The stock has a market cap of $116.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.