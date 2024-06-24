Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.50.

Vasta Platform Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VSTA stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. Vasta Platform has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. The company has a market cap of $254.35 million, a PE ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.15.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Vasta Platform had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $93.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.17 million. Equities analysts predict that Vasta Platform will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company offers digital and printed textbooks, teacher handbooks, exercise books, multidisciplinary subject books, and student evaluations; and PAR platform that allows schools to select their preferred books and materials and follow their own specific teaching methods.

