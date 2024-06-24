Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VEEV. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $197.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $227.95.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $184.88 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $162.72 and a 52-week high of $236.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $650.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.73 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,192,363 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 199.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 11,393 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 284.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,019,000 after buying an additional 63,922 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $227,673,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

