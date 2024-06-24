Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.36 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $3.55 or 0.00005995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $99.81 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012378 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009868 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,166.16 or 0.99857523 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012584 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005796 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00077552 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 3.50235032 USD and is down -7.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $3,222,125.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.