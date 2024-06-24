Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 199.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,706 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $3,674,652,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $568,419,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 15,371.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $553,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,530 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Walmart by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Walmart by 14,035.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,274,428 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $200,914,000 after buying an additional 1,265,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.90. 12,422,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,132,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $69.04.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $82,637,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 640,532,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,345,610,913.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

