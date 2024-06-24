Wanchain Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 24th. Wanchain has a market cap of $37.73 million and $2.35 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00040090 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008593 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012935 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00011033 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,067,346 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.