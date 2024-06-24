Wanchain (WAN) Hits Market Capitalization of $38.30 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $38.30 million and $2.51 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00040958 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00013273 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011368 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,067,344 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

