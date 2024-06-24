Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IMAX. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.57.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $887.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. IMAX has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $79.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IMAX will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $104,516.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,269 shares in the company, valued at $720,686.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IMAX by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after purchasing an additional 417,169 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IMAX by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after buying an additional 95,182 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IMAX by 13.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 584,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after buying an additional 68,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 178.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 490,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after buying an additional 314,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

