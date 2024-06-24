Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,623,044,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,308,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,050 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,833,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,684,000 after buying an additional 1,951,477 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,780,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,668,000 after buying an additional 1,729,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,503,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,426,000 after buying an additional 1,673,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,281,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,324,172. The stock has a market cap of $205.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

