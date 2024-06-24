West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 26th

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.441 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Shares of TSE:WFG opened at C$107.04 on Monday. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$88.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$121.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$108.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$109.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.32 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.65. West Fraser Timber had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of C$2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 6.8641371 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$131.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

