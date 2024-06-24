Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
NASDAQ:WWR opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.63. Westwater Resources has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51.
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.
