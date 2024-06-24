Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Acquires 28,416 Shares of VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its holdings in VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,416 shares during the quarter. VanEck Israel ETF makes up 3.1% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. owned 10.92% of VanEck Israel ETF worth $7,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 350.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Israel ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in VanEck Israel ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Israel ETF by 475.5% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Israel ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISRA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,107. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.68. VanEck Israel ETF has a twelve month low of $27.68 and a twelve month high of $39.89. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.12.

About VanEck Israel ETF

The VanEck Israel ETF (ISRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Israel Global index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted, committee-reviewed index of Israeli and Israeli-linked companies. ISRA was launched on Jun 25, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

