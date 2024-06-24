Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Has $1.02 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,512 shares during the quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,757 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,653,000 after acquiring an additional 632,842 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,272 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,276,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,405,000 after acquiring an additional 76,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,675,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM remained flat at $42.67 on Monday. 19,839,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,714,801. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.71.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

