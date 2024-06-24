Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Has $550,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,839,000 after purchasing an additional 223,940 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,827 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VTV traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,372. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.81. The firm has a market cap of $116.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

