Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Invests $248,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. purchased a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,139,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $264,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 43.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 9.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,879 shares of company stock worth $21,743,883 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
KLA Trading Down 2.8 %
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KLA Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.40.
KLA Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
