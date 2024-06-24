Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Reduces Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,164.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,200,000 after buying an additional 1,247,416 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6,476,084.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 841,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,696,000 after buying an additional 841,891 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,107,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 832,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,967,000 after acquiring an additional 255,616 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 349,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,657,000 after acquiring an additional 239,673 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJK stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.63 and a 1 year high of $91.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.01.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

