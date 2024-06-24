Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Reduces Stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. owned 0.10% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 360,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after acquiring an additional 75,829 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,191 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 288,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 113,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 93,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $35.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,941. The company has a market capitalization of $232.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.32. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $36.39.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

