Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Sells 114 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. decreased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 7.9% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $18,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

NASDAQ:QQQM traded down $2.49 on Monday, reaching $195.05. 1,376,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.33 and a 200-day moving average of $178.80. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $200.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

