Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VUG stock traded down $3.75 on Monday, reaching $369.64. 885,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,209. The stock has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $350.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.46. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $378.16.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

