Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Major Shareholder Fund L.P. Forager Sells 460 Shares

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 460 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $13,468.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Willdan Group alerts:

On Monday, June 17th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 6,642 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $195,274.80.

On Friday, June 14th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 699 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $20,983.98.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 7,941 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $248,632.71.

On Monday, June 10th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 11,000 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $341,110.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 12,840 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $411,265.20.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,505 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $179,463.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 1,799 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $58,143.68.

On Friday, May 10th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 15,580 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $516,477.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,707 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $188,388.07.

On Monday, May 6th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,830 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $355,657.20.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

Shares of Willdan Group stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $28.36. 45,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $122.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. Analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,628,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 374,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 12,056 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 329,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 164,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

View Our Latest Report on WLDN

Willdan Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.