Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Holdings Increased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,107 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2,131.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,855,000 after buying an additional 70,601 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 538,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,945,000 after purchasing an additional 65,179 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 258,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,624,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.33. 98,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.19. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $68.86 and a 1-year high of $105.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $604.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.80 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTFC. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.