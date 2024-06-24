WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $73.52

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.52 and last traded at $73.51, with a volume of 15276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.00.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,989,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 169,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

