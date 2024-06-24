Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.960–0.830 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $185.0 million-$215.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.1 million. Wolfspeed also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.96)-(0.83) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WOLF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.36.

Shares of NYSE WOLF traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,688,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,445. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.58. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.49 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 27.37% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Marvin Riley acquired 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $359,683.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

