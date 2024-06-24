Worth Asset Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC owned 0.64% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 200.5% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 31,232 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TBF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.40. The company had a trading volume of 126,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,655. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.53. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $27.03.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

See Also

