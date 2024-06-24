Worth Asset Management LLC Has $307,000 Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Worth Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BILS traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $99.29. 868,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,629. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $98.89 and a 12 month high of $99.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.20 and a 200-day moving average of $99.21.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

