Worth Asset Management LLC Invests $609,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD)

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000. Worth Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSPD. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,026,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,614,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,870,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000.

NYSEARCA:RSPD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.60. 84,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,228. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.96.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

