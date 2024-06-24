Worth Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Worth Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,429,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,838 shares during the period. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 157,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,895,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,207. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.27.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.4723 dividend. This represents a $5.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

