Worth Asset Management LLC Makes New $722,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of XAR stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $141.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,109. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

